China stepped up its diplomatic efforts over the Israel-Hamas conflict on Wednesday, reaching out to the Palestinian Authority in a bid to facilitate a ceasefire.

Zhai Jun, China’s special envoy for Middle East affairs, spoke by phone with Amal Jadou, first deputy minister of Palestinian foreign affairs, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

“The top priority now is an immediate ceasefire and protection of civilians,” Zhai said.

He also called on the international community to work together for a de-escalation of the violence and to provide Palestinians with humanitarian aid.

Zhai said China was deeply saddened by the war between Israel and Hamas, and the resulting deaths and injuries.