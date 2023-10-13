Advertisement
Israel-Hamas war
BreakingIsraeli diplomat attacked in Beijing street
- The Israeli foreign ministry has confirmed that a member of staff at its embassy in the Chinese capital had been injured in the attack
- The diplomat is being treated in hospital after apparently being stabbed by a man
A diplomat at Israel’s embassy in China has been attacked in a street in Beijing, the Israeli foreign ministry has said.
It added the man was being treated in hospital and was in a stable condition. A video circulating on social media appears to show that the man was stabbed with a knife.
The area where he was attacked is not close to the embassy, according to Reuters.
More to follow
