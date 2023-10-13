China-US relations: Chinese scholars visit Washington in attempt to spur academic exchanges and backchannel diplomacy
- Delegation led by Yu Tiejun of Peking University visited US and attended three-day conference hosted by CSIS think tank to discuss bilateral exchanges
- After Chinese delegation returned, head of the foreign ministry’s North American and Oceanian affairs department met US delegation in Beijing
A group of Chinese scholars, led by Yu Tiejun of Peking University, visited Washington on an eight-day trip that ended on Sunday. While there they discussed reviving bilateral academic exchanges with US academics and government officials in a three-day conference hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a leading Washington-based think tank, the group said.
The trip was made public on Friday in a WeChat post by the Institute of International and Strategic Studies (IISS) at Peking University.
US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and the National Security Council senior director for China and Taiwan affairs, Sarah Beran, spoke with the scholars about China-US relations during the delegation’s visit, according to the IISS WeChat post.
Officials and representatives from the US Department of State, defence department, Congress, the US-China Business Council, the Semiconductor Industry Association and prominent geopolitical risk consulting firm the Eurasia Group were also there, it said.
“The exchanges between think tanks and scholars from both China and the US have always played a crucial role in promoting mutual understanding between the two countries,” Chinese ambassador to the US Xie Feng was quoted as saying in the post.
The US has lost its charm, maybe forever, to China’s brightest students
“Finding the right way for China and the US to coexist in this new era also requires deep participation and insights from think tanks and scholars from both countries,” it said.
CSIS argued that renewing direct scholarly exchange could stabilise the US-China relationship in a report published in April and jointly written by Scott Kennedy, a senior adviser at CSIS, and Wang Jisi, president of IISS.
The increased diplomatic efforts, including more meetings between officials and scholars from both sides, comes amid efforts to bring bilateral ties back on track after a series of tense confrontations between the US and China relating to security, trade, South China Sea and Taiwan.
For China’s intellectuals, restrictions started long before the pandemic
The US delegation is led by Carla Hills, former US trade representative and honorary chair of the National Committee on US-China Relations, a New York-based non-profit that aims to promote bilateral understanding, it said.