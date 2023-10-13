China and US government officials have stepped up their Track 2 diplomatic efforts – also known as backchannel diplomacy – and are meeting with academics and think tanks from the other side.

A group of Chinese scholars, led by Yu Tiejun of Peking University, visited Washington on an eight-day trip that ended on Sunday. While there they discussed reviving bilateral academic exchanges with US academics and government officials in a three-day conference hosted by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a leading Washington-based think tank, the group said.

The trip was made public on Friday in a WeChat post by the Institute of International and Strategic Studies (IISS) at Peking University.

US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and the National Security Council senior director for China and Taiwan affairs, Sarah Beran, spoke with the scholars about China-US relations during the delegation’s visit, according to the IISS WeChat post.