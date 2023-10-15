Several Israeli missions in China have tightened security requirements for staff movement after an employee at the embassy in Beijing was stabbed in the street, sources said.

This comes after embassy staff were asked to stay home for the weekend, hours after the attack in front of a supermarket in central Beijing on Friday afternoon.

Chinese police have yet to reveal further details of a foreign suspect in custody over the assault, beyond saying he was a 53-year-old involved in the “small goods business”.

The Israeli embassy said the victim was being treated in hospital.

Israeli diplomats and their families in Beijing were earlier told to stay home from Friday night.

On Sunday, staff were asked to get approval from security personnel if they wanted to go out, a source familiar with the situation told the Post.