South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Belt and Road Initiative
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Russian President Vladimir Putin told the Chinese state broadcaster that “no one imposes anything on others” under Beijing’s belt and road plan. Photo: CCTV
ChinaDiplomacy

Putin says China’s belt and road plan isn’t a bid to conquer but a ‘desire for cooperation’

  • Russian president tells Chinese state broadcaster that the initiative ‘fully coincides’ with Moscow’s vision for regional development
  • Putin, who is expected to attend this week’s forum in Beijing, also says there is no coercion under the strategy ‘but opportunities’
Belt and Road Initiative
Holly Chik
Holly Chik
Why you can trust SCMP
Russian President Vladimir Putin said he sees China’s Belt and Road Initiative as a “desire for cooperation”, calling it a “perfect match” with Moscow’s vision for regional development.
Putin made the remarks in an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV in Moscow ahead of this week’s Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation. The forum, which begins on Tuesday, will mark the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s multibillion-dollar global infrastructure investment plan.

“Some people view the Belt and Road Initiative as an attempt by China to conquer others, but that is not what we’ve seen – we see the desire for cooperation,” Putin said in the interview, which aired on Sunday.

“We welcome President Xi’s plan and are willing to work with China to implement the initiative. Our own vision of developing the Eurasian Economic Union, for example, to build the ‘Greater Eurasia’, fully coincides with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.”

The Eurasian Economic Union is a regional integration body made up of post-Soviet states Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

The Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation begins on Tuesday in Beijing. Photo: AFP

Putin is expected to travel to Beijing to attend the two-day forum – his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since The Hague-based International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest in March for the war crime of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children. The Kremlin denies the allegation.

The Taliban’s acting commerce and industry minister, Haji Nooruddin Azizi, will also attend the forum, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Xi launched the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013 to expand China’s economic cooperation and connectivity with countries in Asia, Europe and beyond. Around 152 countries have since signed trade and infrastructure deals with China under the initiative.

But critics, including the US and major European countries, say the investment projects create debt burdens for recipient countries, ignore environmental concerns and labour rights, and that they only serve to expand Beijing’s influence abroad.

While China has rejected these accusations, it has said it will focus on “small and beautiful” projects rather than mega projects in the future.

06:32

China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on

China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on

In the interview, Putin said there was no coercion under the initiative, which was different from some “colonialist countries”.

“The best part of cooperations proposed by China is that within the cooperation framework, no one imposes anything on others,” he told CCTV.

“It is all about looking for solutions, projects and approaches that are acceptable to all parties to achieve a common goal,” he said.

“There is no imposition on each other nor coercion, but opportunities.”

From railways to 5G: why China is plugging into the Digital Silk Road

Beijing and Moscow declared a “no limits” friendship in early 2022, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine. The neighbouring countries have moved closer in recent years amid rising tensions with the US, and their bilateral trade volume soared after the West imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Putin – who has met Xi more than 40 times since 2013 – called the Chinese leader “a firm, calm, practical and reliable partner”.

“As long as we reach an agreement, we can make sure both parties stick to it,” he said.

Xi has described their relationship as one of “best friends”. In March, they met in Moscow where they discussed areas including bilateral cooperation, the war in Ukraine and a peace plan proposed by Beijing.

Post