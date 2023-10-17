‘All our drones come from China,’ Russian minister says

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stressed Russia’s dependence on China for drone supplies at a government meeting on Monday.

“Basically all our drones come from the People’s Republic of China. We are also very grateful to our partners for that,” he said in a video clip from the parliamentary session of the budget committee.

According to Siluanov, the Kremlin plans to increase the country’s civilian drone production to at least 41 per cent by 2025.

For this plan, Russia’s budget provides for more than 60 billion roubles (US$617 million).