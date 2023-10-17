‘All our drones come from China,’ Russian minister says
- Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the Kremlin plans to increase the country’s civilian drone production to at least 41 per cent by 2025
- Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is set to travel to Beijing on Tuesday to meet Xi Jinping and attend the Belt and Road Initiative summit
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stressed Russia’s dependence on China for drone supplies at a government meeting on Monday.
“Basically all our drones come from the People’s Republic of China. We are also very grateful to our partners for that,” he said in a video clip from the parliamentary session of the budget committee.
According to Siluanov, the Kremlin plans to increase the country’s civilian drone production to at least 41 per cent by 2025.
For this plan, Russia’s budget provides for more than 60 billion roubles (US$617 million).
Also on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said China’s proposal for peace talks with Ukraine could become a realistic basis for a peace agreement, according to an interview with Chinese television published by the Kremlin.
He added that a prerequisite for the start of negotiations was the lifting of the decree and a willingness to talk. Kyiv has repeatedly said that Russian troops would have to withdraw before negotiations could begin.
Putin calls China’s belt and road plan a ‘desire for cooperation’
During their Beijing talks, Putin and Xi are expected to discuss international politics, including the situation in the Middle East, the Kremlin said.
China is not a signatory to the Rome Statute that established the court in the Dutch city of The Hague and can therefore ignore the arrest warrant when Putin visits.