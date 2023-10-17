Russian leader Putin arrives in China for belt and road forum

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Beijing for this week’s Belt and Road Forum , state broadcaster CCTV has reported.

African and Southeast Asian leaders will also be among representatives from more than 130 countries and 30 international organisations expected to gather for the two-day event beginning on Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

In a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Monday morning, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said: “We are interested to seeing the 3rd international Belt and Road Forum be successful and we are confident that will be the case.”

Lavrov said he was “very happy” to be discussing the international agenda and other issues “that are necessary to prepare meetings between our leaders”.