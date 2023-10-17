Chinese embassy in US warns students against joining protests over Israel-Hamas conflict
- Students told to ‘avoid going to crowded public places’ where demonstrations are being held after a series of incidents at leading US universities
- China’s embassy in France also warned its citizens to be alert to security risks following a fatal knife attack on a teacher last week
“The embassy reminds students studying in the US to pay attention to campus protests and the local security situation, enhance their risk awareness, strengthen self-protection and avoid going to crowded public places involved in demonstrations,” the Chinese embassy in the US said on its public WeChat account on Tuesday morning.
Violent protests have broken out on some US university campuses, the embassy said.
“These conflicts have the potential to spread to campuses across the US. The safety of our students is at greater risk,” the warning said.
The war has also prompted demonstrations at several leading universities, including the University of California, Los Angeles and Georgetown University in Washington.
Last Thursday the campus at Columbia University in New York was shut down after a confrontation between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian students following an attack on an Israeli student.
China has not publicly backed either side in the conflict and it appears to be trying to position itself as a mediator.
Apart from the embassy in Washington, other Chinese embassies have also warned Chinese citizens abroad to stay safe amid rising tensions over the Middle East conflict.
In response, the Chinese embassy in France issued a reminder on WeChat, saying Chinese nationals should “pay close attention to the social situation and personal safety, and avoid making sensitive and excessive remarks”.