Violent protests have broken out on some US university campuses, the embassy said.

“The embassy reminds students studying in the US to pay attention to campus protests and the local security situation, enhance their risk awareness, strengthen self-protection and avoid going to crowded public places involved in demonstrations,” the Chinese embassy in the US said on its public WeChat account on Tuesday morning.

“These conflicts have the potential to spread to campuses across the US. The safety of our students is at greater risk,” the warning said.

The war has also prompted demonstrations at several leading universities, including the University of California, Los Angeles and Georgetown University in Washington.

Last Thursday the campus at Columbia University in New York was shut down after a confrontation between pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian students following an attack on an Israeli student.

So far the violence that followed the Hamas attack on Israel has claimed more than 4,200 lives on both sides.

China has not publicly backed either side in the conflict and it appears to be trying to position itself as a mediator.

However, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone call to his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on Saturday that Israel’s actions had “gone beyond self-defence”

Apart from the embassy in Washington, other Chinese embassies have also warned Chinese citizens abroad to stay safe amid rising tensions over the Middle East conflict.

Columbia University students participate in a rally and vigil in support of Israel in response to a neighbouring student rally in support of Palestine at the university. Photo: Getty Images/ TNS

In response, the Chinese embassy in France issued a reminder on WeChat, saying Chinese nationals should “pay close attention to the social situation and personal safety, and avoid making sensitive and excessive remarks”.