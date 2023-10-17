South China Morning Post
Belt and Road Initiative
Chinese President Xi Jinping pictured with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Photo: EPA-EFF
China
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping kicks off belt and road forum with diplomatic charm offensive

  Xi seeks to position China as supportive partner in meetings with Kazakh and Ethiopian leaders in Beijing
  China hopes the summit to mark 10 years of the Belt and Road Initiative will help expand the country's influence among developing countries
Laura Zhou
Chinese President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet for world leaders, including his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, for China’s biggest diplomatic charm offensive of the year at the start of the belt and road forum on Tuesday.

The two-day summit, which kicked off on Tuesday, marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure and investment scheme that Beijing has touted as an alternative development model for developing countries.

China is looking to expand its influence in the so-called Global South and the summit comes as international divisions are exposed by the ongoing war in Ukraine and the recent violence in Israel and the Gaza Strip, which has increased fears of a humanitarian disaster.
Earlier on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that President Joe Biden would visit Israel and Jordan to speak to Middle Eastern leaders.

Xi tried to portray China as a reliable and trusted partner to the developing world in his meetings on Tuesday.

In a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi reaffirmed Beijing’s “firm opposition to inference by external forces in the internal affairs of Central Asia”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

He also promised to import more agricultural products from Kazakhstan and improve connectivity, while promising to strengthen “coordination with Kazakhstan and push forward a deep practical cooperation between China and Central Asia”.

Security tight in Chinese capital as foreign leaders arrive for Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

The two sides should also step up efforts to increase people-to-people exchanges to “cultivate the foundation of public opinions between the two societies”, Xi added.

In a separate meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Xi pledged to support the African country “in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests”.

Africa’s second-most populous country, which has been granted debt relief from China, has been seeking to rebuild its economy after a peace deal signed in November last year ended two years of civil war in Tigray.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lays a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua

Xi said on Tuesday that China would “support and participate in” post-war reconstruction efforts in Ethiopia.

“China is ready to work with Ethiopia to … join hands in the journey to promote peace and development and to build a community of human destiny,” he added.

The two sides also agreed to upgrade their bilateral ties to an “all-weather strategic partnership”.

Xi said this would be an opportunity for the two countries to “be friends of common development and win-win cooperation and partners in promoting South-South solidarity and cooperation and upholding international justice”.

