China’s railways in poor nations cut through mountains — and underdevelopment?

The two-day summit, which kicked off on Tuesday, marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure and investment scheme that Beijing has touted as an alternative development model for developing countries.

Xi tried to portray China as a reliable and trusted partner to the developing world in his meetings on Tuesday.

In a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Xi reaffirmed Beijing’s “firm opposition to inference by external forces in the internal affairs of Central Asia”, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

He also promised to import more agricultural products from Kazakhstan and improve connectivity, while promising to strengthen “coordination with Kazakhstan and push forward a deep practical cooperation between China and Central Asia”.

The two sides should also step up efforts to increase people-to-people exchanges to “cultivate the foundation of public opinions between the two societies”, Xi added.

In a separate meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Xi pledged to support the African country “in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests”.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lays a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in Tiananmen Square in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua

Xi said on Tuesday that China would “support and participate in” post-war reconstruction efforts in Ethiopia.

“China is ready to work with Ethiopia to … join hands in the journey to promote peace and development and to build a community of human destiny,” he added.

The two sides also agreed to upgrade their bilateral ties to an “all-weather strategic partnership”.

Xi said this would be an opportunity for the two countries to “be friends of common development and win-win cooperation and partners in promoting South-South solidarity and cooperation and upholding international justice”.