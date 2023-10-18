INTRODUCTION

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s address at Wednesday’s opening ceremony of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation will be closely watched for any new light he may shed on the future of the global infrastructure initiative.

Representatives from 140 countries and 30 global organisations are attending the forum, which marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative. Among them is Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, who will speak after Xi, as well as leaders and businesspeople from across the developing world.

The forum is also intended to position China as a leader among less developed countries and as a global power.