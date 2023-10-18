Security tight in Chinese capital as foreign leaders arrive for Belt and Road Forum in Beijing

Amid a deepening rivalry between China and the US, artificial intelligence has emerged as a key arena of competition as both sides seek to establish leadership over setting global rules and standards.

Without naming the US, the framework – called the Global AI Governance Initiative – was announced following the United States’ latest ban seeking to restrict access to advanced chips and chipmaking tools aimed at curbing China’s technological and military advances.

China’s initiative called for countries to uphold mutual respect when developing AI, suggesting that all nations “regardless of their size, strength or social system” should have “equal rights”.

“We oppose drawing ideological lines or forming exclusive groups to obstruct other countries from developing AI,” the plan said.

“We also oppose creating barriers and disrupting the global AI supply chain through technological monopolies and unilateral coercive measures.”

The Chinese government has on multiple occasions accused Washington of forming clubs and alliances to suppress and contain Beijing’s growth.

The initiative, released by the Cyberspace Administration of China , described the rapid development of AI as having a “profound influence” on global socioeconomic development, saying it brought huge opportunities but also “unpredictable risks and complicated challenges”.

“The governance of AI, a common task faced by all countries in the world, bears on the future of humanity,” it said.

“As global peace and development faces various challenges, all countries should commit to a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and put equal emphasis on development and security.”

The plan said China opposed countries using AI technologies “for the purposes of manipulating public opinion, spreading disinformation, intervening in other countries’ internal affairs … as well as jeopardising the sovereignty of other states”.

Among other things, the initiative also called for a “people-centred approach” in developing AI, such as to tackle climate change, while urging countries to work together to prevent the misuse of technologies by terrorists and criminal groups.

Countries should put ethics first and formulate principles and guidelines governing AI, it said.

The global community should also rally efforts to increase the representation and voice of developing countries when it comes to AI governance and “ensure equal rights, equal opportunities and equal rules” for all, it added.

Analysts suggested China would seek to position itself as a leader of developing nations at the belt and road forum this week, and offer its rising leadership as an alternative to the US-led West.

In its push for a new global economic and governance system, China’s initiatives in recent years include the Global Development Initiative in 2021, the Global Security Initiative last year and the Global Civilisation Initiative in March.

China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday the new initiative presented a “constructive approach” to universal concerns over the development and governance of artificial intelligence.

The plan, alongside the other three Chinese initiatives, was among Beijing’s efforts to “advance the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind”, it said.