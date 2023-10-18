Xi unveils new belt and road action plan - as it happened

China and Russia have taken similar positions on the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling for a humanitarian ceasefire without condemning Hamas, which has triggered harsh criticism from the US.

In a bilateral meeting, Putin praised the success of the Belt and Road Initiative over the past decade. Xi thanked him for attending a major diplomatic event in China and vowed to strengthen cooperation with Russia.

“The political mutual trust between the two countries has been continuously deepened, strategic coordination has been close and effective, bilateral trade volume has reached a record high,” Xi said in the meeting, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Xi said China was willing to work with Russia to enhance ties “based on the fundamental interests of the two peoples”. The Chinese leader said he and his Russian counterpart had met 42 times since 2013 and noted that next year would mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Russia ties.

According to the Kremlin, Putin pointed out the two sides had achieved their annual bilateral trade goal of US$200 billion earlier than expected.

“This [trade] bar will also definitely be surpassed. So we are moving very confidently bilaterally,” he said, according to the statement.

China and Russia have maintained robust trade ties despite Western sanctions on Moscow. Beijing is now the second-largest buyer of Russian oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Reuters earlier reported that energy cooperation was expected to be a focus of the meeting between Xi and Putin, who is seeking Beijing’s support in accelerating the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project, which Russia aims to run to China via Mongolia.

During the meeting, Xi also told Putin China would work with Russia to “demonstrate responsibilities as major countries”.

“[We will] make our contribution to boost the development and revitalisation of the two countries, to safeguard international fairness and justice and push forward common development of the world,” Xi said.

Putin, according to the Kremlin statement, said Russia would seek close foreign policy coordination with China under the “current difficult conditions”.

Neither Xi nor Putin mentioned the Gaza conflict in their speeches at the belt and road forum. Beijing and Moscow have hardened their positions against Israel’s actions in recent days, with Putin calling them “cruel” and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi saying they had “gone beyond the scope of self-defence”.

They have amplified calls for a ceasefire, with China sending its special envoy to the region for mediation and Putin calling Middle Eastern leaders in an effort to de-escalate tensions.

Putin and Xi also held a narrower one-on-one meeting and tea on Wednesday afternoon following the bilateral meeting, according to Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.