“It is crucial to prevent the conflict from expanding or even getting out of control and causing a serious humanitarian crisis,” Xi told Madbouly, according to the Chinese foreign ministry readout.

Xi made the remarks in a meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly in Beijing on Thursday. The Chinese leader also said Beijing would work with Cairo and supported the establishment of a humanitarian corridor to provide aid to Palestinians stranded in Gaza.

“The fundamental way out of the recurring Palestine-Israel conflict lies in implementing the two-state solution and establishing an independent state of Palestine, so as to realise the peaceful coexistence of Palestine and Israel,” Xi said, adding that Egypt had taken an important role in de-escalating the current crisis.

“China is willing to enhance coordination with Egypt and Arab countries to facilitate a comprehensive, just, and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue at the earliest possible opportunity,” Xi said.

According to the Chinese readout, Madbouly said Egypt hoped China would play “a bigger role” in resolving the crisis.

The forum was a showcase of Xi’s signature trade and infrastructure initiative and China’s growing influence on the world stage, especially among developing countries.

It came just over a week after Hamas launched surprise attacks on Israel, plunging the region into its deepest crisis in more than a decade. The October 7 attack and retaliation strikes by Israel have since claimed almost 5,000 lives in Gaza and Israel.

Beijing has reiterated its support for the two-state solution since the conflict broke out and in recent days hardened its position on Israel’s actions, with Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemning its “collective punishment” of Gaza’s civilians, saying Israel’s actions had “gone beyond self-defence”.

China has also stepped up diplomatic efforts, with Wang and Middle East envoy Zhai Jun making a flurry of calls to key players in the region. Zhai is expected to visit the Middle East this week, aiming to push for a ceasefire and resumption of peace talks.

Beijing has also used the belt and road summit to promote its views and influence in international organisations and among developing countries.

In a separate meeting with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, Xi stressed the need for unity in the international community and more emphasis on development issues, especially as the world confronts global threats and challenges.

“China is ready to enhance cooperation with UN agencies to promote multilateralism and the multipolarisation of the world, and work to make global governance more just and equitable,” he was quoted as saying in the foreign ministry readout.

Xi said the purpose of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Global Development Initiative was to make sure “no country is left behind” in the trajectory of common development.

According to the UN readout, Guterres and Xi discussed strengthening cooperation across all areas of United Nations work, “including peace and security, sustainable development and human rights”.

But neither readout mentioned any discussion of the Israel-Gaza conflict or Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Xi Jinping shakes hands with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the forum in Beijing on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Xi also met Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday, reaffirming China’s support to help the neighbouring country revitalise its economy and to expand economic cooperation between China, Mongolia and Russia.

He also said he hoped Mongolia would play a bigger role in high-quality belt and road projects, according to the Chinese foreign ministry readout.

Environmental issues remain a top concern for the two countries, with northern China routinely hit by sandstorms originating from Mongolia in recent years.

Xi told Khurelsukh that China would continue to support Mongolia’s “Plant a Billion Trees” campaign and jointly implement “ecological civilisation”.

The two countries opened a centre in Ulaanbaatar in September to jointly combat desertification in Mongolia.

Khurelsukh said Mongolia was ready to promote cooperation with China on energy and minerals, desertification prevention and control, and green development.