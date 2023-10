Beijing stands ready with Moscow to maintain communication and coordination to help cool down the Israel-Gaza conflict , its Middle East special envoy told his Russian counterpart in Qatar on Thursday.

On the first leg of his mediation trip to the region, Beijing’s Middle East envoy Zhai Jun held talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Bogdanov in Doha, Qatar. The talks took place a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin met Chinese President Xi Jinping on a rare international trip to Beijing.

“Beijing and Moscow share the same position on the Palestine issue,” Zhai was quoted saying in the Chinese foreign ministry readout. “The fundamental reason for the current situation in the conflict is that the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation have not been guaranteed.”

01:51 Xi Jinping: China, Russia will defend ‘justice’ in first meeting since Israel-Hamas conflict Xi Jinping: China, Russia will defend ‘justice’ in first meeting since Israel-Hamas conflict

During the meeting, Zhai and Bogdanov said Moscow and Beijing had constant focus on “close coordination of efforts in the interest of a political settlement of this and other crises in the Middle East and North Africa region,” according to Russia’s foreign ministry statement.