During the meeting, Zhai and Bogdanov said Moscow and Beijing had constant focus on “close coordination of efforts in the interest of a political settlement of this and other crises in the Middle East and North Africa region,” according to Russia’s foreign ministry statement.

Xi Jinping: China, Russia will defend ‘justice’ in first meeting since Israel-Hamas conflict

Xi Jinping: China, Russia will defend ‘justice’ in first meeting since Israel-Hamas conflict

“Beijing and Moscow share the same position on the Palestine issue,” Zhai was quoted saying in the Chinese foreign ministry readout. “The fundamental reason for the current situation in the conflict is that the legitimate rights of the Palestinian nation have not been guaranteed.”

Both Beijing and Moscow favoured an early end to hostilities, preventing further escalation and urgent action on the humanitarian crisis, including helping the affected population and releasing hostages, the Russian readout said.

The current crisis that broke out between Hamas and Israel on October 7 has Beijing and Moscow standing in a separate camp to Washington, which has shown strong support for Israel fighting against Hamas, although it also urged Israeli leaders to minimise civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, Beijing has swiftly denounced the US rejection of a UN Security Council resolution allowing humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

Qatar has been an essential go-between for foreign diplomats rushing to mediate the Israel-Hamas conflict, with the tiny Gulf state home to a political office of Hamas for more than a decade.

02:27 Israel defence minister says troops to see Gaza ‘from inside’ soon, hinting at ground invasion Israel defence minister says troops to see Gaza ‘from inside’ soon, hinting at ground invasion

On Thursday, Zhai also held talks with Qatari State Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi in Doha, where Zhai said China maintained a consistent stance of promoting peace, dialogue and a political settlement on the Palestine issue.

“At the moment, China is in intensive communication with the relevant parties in the international community to promote a ceasefire and an end to the hostility,” Zhai said, according to a separate Chinese foreign ministry readout.

Zhai commended Qatar’s significant influence on the Palestinian issue and said China was ready to work with Doha and play “a constructive role” in easing the tension.

According to the Chinese readout, Al-Khulaifi said Qatar attached great importance to the role and influence played by Beijing and was ready to strengthen communication and make efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue.