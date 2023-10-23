China calls on Japan to ‘properly manage’ feud as they mark 50 years of ties

China calls on Japan to ‘properly manage’ feud as they mark 50 years of ties

The Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and the People’s Republic of China was signed in August 1978, six years after the normalisation of diplomatic ties. It took effect on October 23 that year.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida exchanged congratulatory messages on Monday, their first interaction since they spoke briefly on the sidelines of an Asean summit in Indonesia last month.

No official celebratory events for the 45th anniversary were held in August, due to rising tensions over the imminent release of waste water from Japan’s tsunami-stricken Fukushima nuclear plant.

The fallout saw Li and Kishida trade barbs when they met in Jakarta on September 6 at the Asean Plus Three summit, involving the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations, plus China, Japan and South Korea.

In his message to Kishida on Monday, marking 45 years since the peace treaty took effect, Li said China was willing to work with Japan to relive the spirit of the treaty, stay the course in steering bilateral relations, and build a relationship that “meets the requirements of the new era”, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout.

Hailing the “strategic foresight” of concluding such a treaty back then, Li said it had established a “general direction of peaceful coexistence and long-lasting friendship between two neighbours and the emphasis on opposing hegemony, which has become an important milestone in the development of bilateral relations”.

00:57 Japan announced it will start releasing treated water from Fukushima nuclear plant on August 24 Japan announced it will start releasing treated water from Fukushima nuclear plant on August 24

The Chinese readout quoted Kishida as emphasising the significance of ensuring “constructive and stable” bilateral relations, taking into account the responsibilities both countries bear for peace and prosperity in the region and the world, along with the potential of collaboration in various fields.

In a statement in August to mark the 45th anniversary of the friendship treaty, the Chinese foreign ministry said bilateral relations had “contributed to the prosperity and stability of the region and beyond”.

But it also noted that ties were “at a critical stage of improvement and growth”, and called on Japan to take the anniversary as an opportunity to “strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and remove distractions and barriers”.

In addition to legacy issues like territorial disputes and wartime history, bilateral ties have been rocky in recent years over Tokyo raising concerns about Beijing’s growing military might and security in the Taiwan Strait, and US efforts to keep Beijing in check in partnership with Asian allies, including Japan.

The backlash stemming from the Fukushima waste water release is the latest on the list.

There are hopes that Li and Kishida might hold talks on the sidelines when a trilateral summit with South Korea is revived later this year.

South Korea has proposed a three-way foreign ministerial gathering late next month to lay the groundwork for the leaders’ summit. The final arrangements will be made after taking into consideration China’s response and the latest international situation, Kyodo reported last week, citing diplomatic sources.

The trilateral leaders’ summit, launched in 2008, has not been held since 2019 amid the coronavirus pandemic and both neighbours’ strained ties with China.