China’s top judge has pledged to crack down on terrorism and cross-border crime to help protect the Belt and Road Initiative, calling for more judicial cooperation with other countries to guarantee security and development.

The event is attended by chief justices, judicial officials and delegations from countries including Honduras, Indonesia, Qatar, Thailand, Venezuela and Papua New Guinea.

“On the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese courts are willing to work with all parties to deepen high-quality judicial cooperation,” Zhang said, noting areas of cooperation that can help to “maintain a safe and stable social environment for high-quality joint construction” of the strategy.