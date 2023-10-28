“We must act in a responsible manner toward the world, history, and the people, and follow the three principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation as proposed by President Xi Jinping to truly stabilise and improve Sino-US relations,” Wang was quoted as saying by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

China attaches great importance to the US and hopes to stabilise and improve bilateral relations, Wang told Biden, reiterating remarks made earlier during his trip starting on Thursday.

The one-China principle and the Three Joint Communiques were “the most important political foundation” for bilateral ties, Wang said, referring to the policies governing Washington’s stance on Taiwan

These must be effectively maintained and not interfered with, he added.

The Xinhua report said Biden conveyed his greetings to Xi, adding that the US was willing to maintain communication with China and jointly respond to global challenges.

Wang’s three-day visit is part of efforts by Chinese and US diplomats to lay the groundwork for a potential meeting between Xi and Biden at the November 11-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.

It also marks the first trip to Washington by a Chinese foreign minister since 2018, the year the US-China trade war began.

Wang said his visit aimed to follow through on the common understandings reached by the two heads of state at last year’s G20 summit in Indonesia, and “proceed from the Bali summit towards a San Francisco summit, so as to prevent bilateral ties from further deteriorating and bring the China-US relationship back on the track of healthy and steady development at an early date,” according to the Xinhua report.

“The fundamental interests of the two peoples are also the common expectations of the international community,” he added.

The White House described the talks as a “good opportunity” in keeping lines of communication open between the two geopolitical rivals which have deep policy differences, adding that Biden emphasised the two countries’ “need to manage competition in the relationship responsibly and maintain open lines of communication”.