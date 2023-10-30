US presses China on North Korea’s weapons supplies to Russia

In a video conference on Monday, Sung Kim, the United States’ special representative for North Korea, and his Chinese counterpart, Liu Xiaoming, discussed Pyongyang’s “increasingly destabilising and escalatory behaviour” and North Korea’s military cooperation with Russia, according to the US State Department.

“[Sung Kim] noted that [North Korea’s] recent arms transfers to Russia threaten to undermine global non-proliferation and violate numerous UN Security Council resolutions that Russia, itself, supported,” the State Department said.

Kim emphasised to his Chinese counterpart the US commitment to peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and to diplomacy with North Korea, and looked forward to continuing communication on the North Korea issues at all levels, it said.

The US envoy also stressed “the need for all UN member states to fulfil their obligations and fully implement the UN sanctions regime”, according to the US statement.

Asked about the meeting, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the source of the “deadlock” on the peninsula was in the “lingering remnants of the Cold War and the absence of a peace mechanism”.

“All parties should face up the root of the issue, commit to address each other’s reasonable concerns in a balanced manner and create conditions for restarting dialogue,” Wang said.

The talks come after China and the US agreed last week to “work together towards” a meeting between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping during Apec in San Francisco next month.

The US statement said Blinken and Wang talked about North Korea’s missile launches “in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and other provocative actions”.

The Biden administration has signalled growing concern about closer military links between Pyongyang and Moscow, particularly since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made a rare trip abroad to Russia in September.

The White House said earlier this month that Kim’s regime supplied Moscow with 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions for use in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Japan and South Korea joined the US in condemning the shipments, saying they were also monitoring closely what Russia provides to North Korea in return.

Earlier this month on a visit to Pyongyang, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov backed regular security talks with North Korea and China in light of stronger defence ties between Washington, Tokyo and Seoul.

Reports earlier this month said China sent back around 600 North Korean defectors. Beijing does not recognise fleeing North Koreans as “defectors”, referring to them instead as “economic migrants”.

When asked whether more fleeing North Koreans would be repatriated, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that “for North Koreans who have entered China illegally for economic reasons, the Chinese side has always maintained a responsible attitude, insisting on handling the issue properly”.