China, Japan coastguard ships in another face-off near disputed Diaoyu Islands

Chinese and Japanese coastguard vessels have had another confrontation near the Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea , the latest flare-up in a long-running dispute over the uninhabited islands.

The island chain is claimed by China and Japan, where it is known as the Senkaku Islands.

According to the Chinese coastguard, three Japanese ships and several patrol ships “illegally” entered the territorial waters of the Diaoyus on Monday.

Chinese coastguard spokesman Gan Yu said they “took action in accordance with the law and necessary control measures”, without elaborating. “We urge Japan to immediately stop all illegal activities in the waters and ensure that similar incidents do not happen again,” he said.