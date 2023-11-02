Long-time ‘Asia hand’ Kurt Campbell nominated for No 2 at US State Department

US President Joe Biden officially nominated long-time “Asia hand” Kurt Campbell as US deputy secretary of state on Wednesday, a move analysts said showed Biden’s commitment to his Indo-Pacific strategy.

Campbell, now the National Security Council’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, is regarded as the architect of that strategy, which aims to deepen partnerships among allies in the region – with the unspoken goal of countering a rising China.

Yun Sun, director of the China Programme at the Stimson Centre, called Campbell the “mastermind” behind Biden’s China policy as well as the Indo-Pacific strategy.

“His nomination to be the No 2 at the State Department is a clear testament of the importance of the region, and China in Biden’s foreign policy,” Sun said. “The nomination suggests that his policy is seen as effective and well serves the Biden administration’s overall goal.”

Campbell’s nomination seems to support the Indo-Pacific strategy he has promoted, analysts say. Illustration: Shutterstock

“It also suggests that the current policy course will continue into the foreseeable future, especially if Biden wins re-election next year,” Sun added.