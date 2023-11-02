In the letter dated Saturday, Xi said China and North Korea were friendly neighbours bordered by mountains and rivers, and the traditional friendship between the two countries was “becoming stronger as time passes”.

Xi made the commitment in a response to a congratulatory message from Kim last month to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledging to make a “greater contribution” to strengthen China-North Korea relations, North Korean state media reported.

“I am willing to make a greater contribution to protect regional peace , stability, development and prosperity.”

Xi also summarised China’s recent economic achievements under the leadership of the Communist Party and said he hoped North Korea would make new gains.

“I sincerely hope that the brotherly Korean people will achieve new and greater results in the cause of socialist construction under the leadership of the Workers’ Party of Korea headed by comrade general secretary.”

This is the third time this year that the two leaders have exchanged letters. They did so in April after Xi was confirmed for a third presidential term and in September, around the time of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the North Korean government.

In a letter to Xi last month, Kim pledged to “consolidate and develop the [North Korea]-China friendly relations, which have entered a new historic period”.

The two leaders last met in person during Xi’s visit to Pyongyang in June 2019. They began communicating through letters after North Korea locked down its border due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Xi’s latest letter came as Pyongyang closes diplomatic missions abroad, and while denuclearisation talks are stalled.

On Wednesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin confirmed that North Korea would close its consulate general in Hong Kong, adding it to the list of diplomatic missions that Pyongyang decided to shut down along with its embassies in Spain, Uganda, and Angola.

“Each country has the right to decide to establish or abolish its consular mission abroad based on its own actual situation and needs. China respects North Korea’s decision to close its consulate general in Hong Kong,” Wang said.

On Sunday, Sung Kim, a US special representative for North Korea, held a video conference with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming, during which he stressed that all UN member states must “fulfil their obligations and fully implement” the UN sanctions regime.

South Korea’s spy agency, the National Intelligence Service, told South Korean lawmakers on Wednesday that North Korea was in the final stage of launching its third military surveillance satellite with technical help from Moscow.