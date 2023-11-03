“And of course, it wants to have a functional relationship with China that in the end is win-win. I think in Europe we are pretty clear that China is an inescapable partner in many areas,” González said in an interview with South China Morning Post in Hong Kong.

China needs to take EU more seriously, bloc’s foreign policy chief says

The European Union wants to establish its “own space” in dealing with both Beijing and Washington, according to former Spanish foreign minister Arancha González, who said the bloc needs to develop a better understanding of China.

“Europe has an alliance with the US,” she said. “[But] we don’t have to ask for permission or be ashamed of pursuing open strategic autonomy. I think it fits well with the world that is today,” said González, who served under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez from 2020 to 2021. She is currently the dean of the Paris School of International Affairs at the French university Sciences Po.

González, who is on a working visit to China for the International Import Expo in Shanghai and to promote academic exchanges between Sciences Po and Chinese institutions, said: “We are more acutely conscious of the risk today given what’s happened to Europe.

“I do think that part of the difficulties we have today is that we do not have, at least in Europe, in my view, enough people that understand how China operates.

“Space for diplomacy starts from understanding the others … you cannot build a space for diplomacy if you’re not in a position to listen to the other side,” she said.

Brussels has in recent years become more aligned with Washington’s position , which sees China as an increasing challenge to the Western-dominated global order. It has also adopted a “de-risking” approach towards China as it seeks to address its long-standing trade imbalance and security concerns.

It has also been wary about following the US in limiting China’s access to advanced technology, fearing such measures may harm its own interests. Washington has urged its European allies to follow its lead in banning semiconductor exports and stopping the use of equipment supplied by the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies.

While the EU has said it needs to protect sensitive technology from competitors, it has yet to make public how it is going to do it, especially regarding China.

Last month, it identified four critical areas – including artificial intelligence, advanced chips, quantum, and biotechnology – where risk assessments were needed, without mentioning China by name.

González said the EU is watching the technological competition between China and the US closely.

“Europe is less a generator of technologies,” she said. “What we do is we use technology for downstream applications … That’s our field, which is where our focus is regulatory.

“For sure we care about national security,” she said, adding that tech collaboration with China in areas such as medicine, education and agriculture continues.

China and the EU have resumed high-level meetings this year, covering issues such as climate change and green technologies.

But the increasing trade deficit between China and the EU – which last year stood at nearly €400 billion (US$422 billion), according to the European Commission – together with suspicion about China’s close relationship with Russia , have become some of the biggest sore points in China-EU relations.

In face of political uncertainty in the US, with Republicans in Congress starting to block support for Ukraine and Donald Trump eyeing a return to the White House, González said the EU has realised that it has to have “a greater say” in its defence relationship with the US.

“This is an area where for sure Europe still is punching below its weight and acting below its ambitions,” she said.

“If you look at who’s supporting Ukraine today, number one is Europe. So that should be an indication that Europe also wants to have a greater say on its own security and defence … We cannot make our security and defence dependent on the choices that Americans make for their future.”

Trump, the front runner for the Republican nomination, has expressed admiration for Vladimir Putin and hugely damaged trust with European allies as president by considering pulling out of Nato.