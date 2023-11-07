China, Vietnam promise to team up against corruption to ensure ‘clean Silk Road’ projects
- China’s top anti-corruption official Li Xi says Beijing is ready to deepen anti-corruption cooperation during a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart
- Both countries have continued extensive anti-graft campaigns to address integrity concerns by foreign investors
“The Communist Party of China is willing to … promote experience-sharing on the governance of political parties and countries, strengthen exchanges between discipline inspection and supervision departments, and deepen cooperation in anti-corruption multilateral mechanisms and judicial and law enforcement cooperation,” Li said.
Beijing’s anti-corruption drive is now in its second decade, as investigators focus their attention on China’s financial sector, healthcare and the armed forces.
Since coming to power in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s anti-graft campaign has snared tens of thousands of officials.
Li said China is committed to a “clean Silk Road”, referring to the importance of keeping the Belt and Road Initiative, a mammoth global investment project, free of bribery and corruption.
China and Vietnam’s “traditional friendship” should continue, and through practical cooperation, bilateral relations could reach “higher quality, deeper levels and wider areas”, he added.
China was willing to strengthen coordination with Vietnam on major international and regional issues and safeguard world peace, fairness and justice, Li added.
During his first term as the general secretary, Vietnamese Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong launched his anti-corruption campaign in 2011. A president and two prime ministers have since stepped down, and hundreds of businesspeople and officials have been sacked or imprisoned.
Tran described the Chinese as his country’s “brothers” and said Vietnam regarded developing relations with China as a strategic choice and top priority in its foreign policy.
“Vietnam is willing to work with China to increase high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, and deepen cooperation in discipline inspection, supervision, and anti-corruption,” Tu said.
A report from the Singaporean research centre ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute released in May suggested that while Trong’s efforts were the “most comprehensive” in Vietnam’s history, its bureaucratic system had been slow and some critical services, such as medical treatment and vehicle registration, were disrupted.
According to state-run news outlet Vietnam Plus, in the first 10 months of 2023, the value of foreign direct investment in Vietnam surged 54 per cent year on year, attracting more than US$15.29 billion across 2,608 new projects.