The tourism forum was held a day after he met Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which Marrero raised one of his government’s priorities – to resume flights between Havana and Chinese cities.

While he said Cuba was “determined” in continuous development, Marrero asked for help, saying: “Every additional Chinese tourist to Cuba is an additional support to Cuba’s economic prosperity and improvement of livelihood.”

Marrero, a long-time tourism minister before he became prime minister, said he could not provide a concrete timeline but was optimistic about the result.

“I firmly believe that we could possibly resume flights between China and Cuba next year as the frequent economic and trade exchanges, as well as the huge business potential from both sides, have raised the demand,” he said.

Marrero began his week-long trip to China on Tuesday, with an aim to boost exports and investment, as Cuba suffered an economic crisis with rising inflation and plunging primary production in sectors such as agriculture and mining.

The country has faced a comprehensive economic embargo from the United States since the 1960s, after Fidel Castro’s coup and the instalment of an authoritarian regime.

During the meeting with Marrero on Monday, Xi welcomed the use of Chinese platforms, such as the China International Import Expo held this week, to bring Cuban products into the Chinese market.

The Chinese leader also emphasised the “unique friendship” between the two governing parties and the two states and pledged to “deepen political trust and strategic cooperation”, according to China’s foreign ministry.

“China will continue standing with Cubans firmly to oppose external interference and embargoes, and to safeguard national sovereignty and dignity,” Xi was quoted as saying.

02:45 Influx of Chinese migrants on hazardous Central American route to reach US Influx of Chinese migrants on hazardous Central American route to reach US

Marrero also met his Chinese counterpart, Li Qiang , in Shanghai on Saturday, where they signed multiple bilateral agreements for cooperation, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Li agreed the two “socialist countries led by communist parties” should deepen strategic coordination. He signalled bilateral trade in areas including new energy, biopharmaceuticals, agriculture, tourism and the digital economy.

Their discussion also included the topic of direct flights and China’s latest development of cruise terminals, according to Marrero.

“We hope that we could build a connecting terminal in Cuba in the future to host tourists [from China],” he said on Tuesday.

During his speech, Marrero highlighted the importance of bilateral joint ventures in hotel projects in Shanghai and the introduction of Chinese vehicles to the Cuban market.