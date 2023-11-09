“A good host needs to avoid creating any new trouble or obstacle, do less, say one thing, and do another,” Xie said in his keynote address to the Hong Kong Forum on US-China Relations hosted by the China-US Exchange Foundation.

Beijing has yet to confirm whether Xi will attend, though recent months have seen an uptick in reciprocal high-level visits viewed as laying the groundwork for an in-person summit.

The United States must match words with “concrete actions” and stop “playing with fire” over Taiwan if it wants to clear hurdles to a much-awaited leaders’ summit next week, Beijing’s envoy to Washington said.

“To move towards San Francisco, it is also important to work in the same direction . This includes clearing obstacles and managing differences with concrete action, to avoid playing with fire or crossing the line and properly handle sensitive issues such as the Taiwan question,” Xie said, though he did not confirm whether Xi would attend.

The US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said bilateral relations had become “more stable” in the past few months as both sides had made diplomatic “progress”, but doubled down on freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and “trade measures” related to national security.

Addressing the 200-strong audience immediately after Xie, Burns cautioned that there were still “major differences” left to resolve, including issues such as Taiwan, Chinese military activities in the Indo-Pacific and Beijing’s trade practices.

“We want that full trade relationship with China to continue, we do not seek to decouple our two economies,” Burns told the forum via video link.

“We have also committed to insulating our partners from economic coercion. In addition, we have taken trade measures to protect our national security, [and imposed] export controls on dual-use technologies to protect our country. These are non-negotiable.”

“We will also not back down from advocating for our values, including freedom of navigation and rules of international law in the South China Sea, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the need for all to be committed to a peaceful solution.”

The US has long complained about what it calls China’s “unfair” trade practices. It also accuses Beijing of engaging in “economic coercion” against its trading partners – including strategic “debt-trap” mechanisms under its multinational “belt and road” infrastructure and investment initiative.

06:32 China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on China’s Belt and Road, 10 years on

China has repeatedly denied such claims, insisting that its development model provides an alternative as it vies with the US-led West for influence in the Global South.

While Beijing has yet to officially announce whether Xi will attend the November 15-17 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday that a meeting between Xi and Biden will take place on November 15, citing a senior US official.

The last time the two leaders met face to face was on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in Bali a year ago.

Top Chinese officials have travelled to the US in recent weeks following high-level visits from American diplomats including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry since June.

After Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to Washington last month, US officials said privately that the two sides had agreed in principle for Xi and Biden to meet in San Francisco.

Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng is currently visiting the US at the invitation of Yellen, while Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua is reported to have held “constructive talks” with his US counterpart Kerry in California to pave the way for a smoother United Nations climate summit in Dubai later this month.

Xie described Wang’s Washington visit as “successful” but cautioned about obstacles ahead.

“We are still facing great challenges and there remains a long way to go to stabilise and improve our relationship. Most importantly, we need to find the right way for our two countries to get along in the new year.”

02:17 China’s Wang Yi calls for ‘in-depth’ Sino-US dialogue ahead of Antony Blinken talks in Washington China’s Wang Yi calls for ‘in-depth’ Sino-US dialogue ahead of Antony Blinken talks in Washington

Despite recent exchanges in diplomacy, trade, climate change and arms control, military-to-military dialogue has yet to be fully restored since it was cut off following former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August last year.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a breakaway province and regards such exchanges as a challenge to its sovereignty.

The restoration of US-China military-level communications appeared to have come a step closer last week, when Beijing welcomed a US defence delegation to its high-profile Xiangshan security forum.

But their militaries have been increasingly caught up in risky close encounters in the South China Sea, while continued Taiwan Strait transits by the US and its allies have kept Beijing on high alert.

Thursday’s forum was also attended in person by former Thai deputy prime minister Bhokin Bhalakula, former Indian foreign secretary Shyam Saran, former US ambassador to China and ex-senator Max Baucus, former US trade negotiator Charlene Barshefsky and president of the 70th Session of the UN General Assembly, Mogens Lykketoft.

In an interview with the Post after the forum, Saran said he “welcomed” the recent high-level exchanges between the US and China.

“A kind of a polarised international situation is not a very good situation,” Saran said.

“So to the extent that recently we see some effort on the part of both China as well as the US to try and improve their relations … All this is welcomed because it is reducing the level of tensions.”