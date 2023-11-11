China sets sights on Morocco as North African nation becomes centre of EV revolution
- Morocco’s proximity to Europe, abundance of critical minerals and tax incentives have put it at the heart of the electric vehicle sector
- As part of the global trend of nearshoring, Chinese companies are now lining up to shorten supply chains in the North African country
Just outside the Moroccan city of Tangier, a Chinese-backed manufacturing and technology hub is finally taking shape, after six years of delays.
The Mohammed VI Tangier Science and Technology City lies just 27km (16.8 miles) from the southern tip of the Spanish coast across the Strait of Gibraltar, strategically positioned where Africa faces Europe at the intersection of the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea.
After the initial Chinese sponsor – aviation giant Haite Group – withdrew in 2021 over issues concerning the project scale and ownership of the city, the plan finally got off the ground last year following a Moroccan government deal with other China-based firms.
Chinese ambassador to Morocco Li Changlin said that project – “which the two heads of state are jointly concerned about” – had made “significant progress” and was “[now] ready to receive investment from China and other countries”.
“China is expected to become a key participant in Morocco’s electric vehicle industry and contribute to Morocco’s industrialisation process,” Li wrote in an article on November 1 marking the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations.
For instance, Chinese battery parts maker CNGR Advanced Material announced in September it was teaming up with Moroccan private investment fund Al Mada to build a US$2 billion industrial base.
Youshan, the subsidiary of China’s biggest cobalt refiner Huayou, is partnering with South Korea’s LG Chem to build a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials plant in Morocco for the US market.
Among the first companies to break ground in the Tangier Science and Technology City was Qingdao Sentury Tyre Company, which has pumped nearly US$300 million into building a factory there. It recently signed a 20 hectare (49.4 acre) land purchase contract for the site, Li said.
Morocco is already a major vehicle manufacturing hub for European giants Stellantis and Renault, producing about a million units per year.
West races to challenge China’s dominance in African minerals market
They are based in Kenitra, about 200km south of Tangier and 40km north of Moroccan capital Rabat, where the Atlantic Free Zone plays host to a large number of major vehicle and parts makers.
Rabat is now positioning itself as an EV manufacturing hub – and Chinese companies are at the centre of the ambitious plans.
Abdelmonim Amachraa, a Moroccan specialist on sustainability and global value chains, said as a key market for EVs, Europe is a strategic destination for Chinese companies looking to quickly supply their customers.
He said China’s expansion of global value chains in countries like Morocco can help Beijing get closer to European carmakers and the European market, reducing transport distances and electric vehicle production costs.
The strategic partnership between China and Morocco therefore represents the second stage of the African automotive ecosystem, he added.
“Morocco has successfully connected Africa to Europe through its dynamic automotive sector. France and Germany are excellent partners, and American companies also have a significant presence. Now, the question is whether Morocco can serve as a pivot between Asian value chains and Europe while strengthening China’s leadership in the electric vehicle sector,” he said.
Dr John Calabrese, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said the Pan-Euro-Mediterranean (PEM) agreement gives Morocco the ability to export into the European Union on a tariff-free basis.
“And Morocco also has a free-trade agreement with the United States,” Calabrese said.
“Moroccan scientist Rachid Yazami and his team have apparently developed a way to substantially reduce EV battery charging time,” Calabrese said. “It looks as though Asian EV producers recognise that Morocco is the ‘complete EV package’ for penetrating the European and American markets – and are competing with each other for a piece of the action.”
Zakia Subhan, head of Middle East and Africa Forecasting, and David Leah, a senior analyst at Powertrain Forecast, both part of LMC Automotive, said Morocco’s free-trade agreement with both the EU and the US puts Chinese companies in a more favourable position to benefit from subsidies under the US Inflation Reduction Act, as well as policies in relation to the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act.
The analysts said Morocco’s two industrial platforms, Tangier and Kenitra, have been granted free zone status – a total exemption from corporate tax for companies operating in these zones for five years, followed by a cap of 8.75 per cent for the next 20 years.
It makes the African nation an attractive option, given that transit time from Morocco to Spain is just a day or two, while labour costs are around a quarter of those in Spain and slightly lower than in eastern Europe.
“Morocco is also uber close to the EU market and moreover it has good ties with the US and UK. So perhaps it can even reach those markets. It is a geographic middle kingdom,” Johnston said.
The country also has a solid pre-existing auto sector and it already produces car parts, she added.
“So perhaps they [Chinese companies] can build from there.”
In North Africa, Morocco and Egypt have been big beneficiaries of this, he said, as firms establish production facilities near the European market.
“EV manufacturers, especially Chinese ones, are pivoting to lithium iron phosphate batteries, and phosphates are abundant in Morocco,” Conradie said.
Plus, he said, increasingly the EU will pay closer attention to the amount of carbon dioxide emissions across a battery’s entire life cycle, starting with the extraction of raw materials and including assembling, transport and recycling.
“So having batteries made in Morocco, close to the OEM’s [original equipment manufacturer’s] plants, will be an advantage – versus batteries that could come from Japan, South Korea or China,” Jacinto said.