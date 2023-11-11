EU-China summit slated for December as wary Brussels eyes firms flouting Russia sanctions
- Bloc’s top officials confirmed to meet President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang while concerns about Beijing subsidies and Ukraine support persist
- EU will ‘remain vigilant’ and ‘carefully assess allegations of unfair practices’, its internal market boss says
The EU-China Summit will take place on December 7 and 8 in Beijing, the bloc’s internal market boss Thierry Breton said on Friday.
Breton confirmed the dates during a press conference in Beijing, doing so after an “intense” series of meetings there where he voiced a wish to keep engaging China while also lashing out at its persistent use of subsidies.
“I am also concerned about the wind industry, with reports of Chinese equipment manufacturers offering European project developers 15-to-55 per cent lower prices than European wind turbines, with deferred payments of up to three years and allegedly refusing to sell components to EU competitors,” said Breton during an address to the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.
At the subsequent press conference, Breton, who has publicly called for a formal investigation into subsidies in the Chinese wind-turbine sector, was more taciturn.
“I don’t want to comment more than that here in China. But I could tell you that I have been very vocal in all my interactions,” said Breton, who has been tipped as a candidate for EU commission chief should von der Leyen not secure a second stint next year.
‘Explicit element of rivalry’: EU warns of harsher stance on China before summit
On this point, Chinese firms are firmly in their cross hairs.
The commission has estimated that more than 70 per cent of the circumvention is coming through China, and some diplomats from the bloc’s 27 member states anticipate Chinese companies will be listed. A senior official said the issue would be raised as a priority in Beijing.
Debate on the commission’s proposal is expected to begin next week. But some of the EU’s major powers are reluctant to open another front with China at an already tense moment.
However, the scale of Beijing’s role in circumvention may make confrontation difficult to avoid.
Hopes of smooth US-EU summit hit snag over China-related trade issues
But the situation was always seen as fluid: should the Chinese firms continue selling banned European goods to Russian military buyers, they could quickly be re-added, along with others.
The bloc’s sanctions envoy, David O’Sullivan, said in September he was “actively engaged” with China in a “conversation that will be challenging”.
“These products are killing Ukrainians, and if they go to Russia, you may consider them normally innocent. But once they go to Russia, we know they’re not going into consumer goods or innocent activities.
China admires Russia’s resilience, top PLA general tells Putin
“They will go straight to the military-industrial complex and produce weapons that are more lethal and more deadly,” the envoy said.
The products referred to are part of a new field of dual-use goods that have both civilian and military purposes.
A second senior EU official said some third countries have been more responsive than others in helping Brussels close loopholes.