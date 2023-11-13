Iran says it hopes to work with China to de-escalate Israel-Gaza war

China’s head of West Asian and North African affairs visited Iran over the weekend in a bid to boost ties and discuss the Israel-Gaza war

Tehran said it hoped to “strengthen communication and coordination” with China to de-escalate the war in Gaza as Wang Di, director general for the region at the Chinese foreign ministry, met Iranian diplomatic officials on Saturday, according to the ministry. It was Beijing’s first official visit to the country since the war began last month.

Wang reiterated Beijing’s stance on the war , saying there was an “urgent need for ceasefire” as the conflict had caused “large-scale civilian casualties”. He made the comments during meetings with Ali Bagheri, Iranian foreign ministry deputy for political affairs, and leaders of regional departments.

The meeting comes just ahead of a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden on Wednesday in San Francisco, where the two leaders will talk about the conflict in Gaza. China’s influence on Iran has been viewed as having potential to prevent the war from escalating.

Iran has been a key backer of militant group Hamas, providing financial and military support, but it denied involvement in the group’s sudden assault on Israel on October 7, which sparked the war in Gaza.