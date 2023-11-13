Iran says it hopes to work with China to de-escalate Israel-Gaza war
- Chinese head of regional affairs Wang Di says there is an ‘urgent need for ceasefire’ in meetings with Iranian diplomatic officials
- Tehran has been key backer of Hamas but denies involvement in militant group’s surprise attack on Israel last month
Tehran said it hoped to “strengthen communication and coordination” with China to de-escalate the war in Gaza as Wang Di, director general for the region at the Chinese foreign ministry, met Iranian diplomatic officials on Saturday, according to the ministry. It was Beijing’s first official visit to the country since the war began last month.
The meeting comes just ahead of a summit between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden on Wednesday in San Francisco, where the two leaders will talk about the conflict in Gaza. China’s influence on Iran has been viewed as having potential to prevent the war from escalating.
Iran has been a key backer of militant group Hamas, providing financial and military support, but it denied involvement in the group’s sudden assault on Israel on October 7, which sparked the war in Gaza.
Tehran has also backed other anti-Israel militant groups in the region, which has led to international concern over Iran’s stance on the war.
Wang said bilateral relations between Beijing and Tehran had made “consistent progress” while exchanges and cooperation in all areas had been “strengthened continuously”.
On Saturday, Wang congratulated Iran on its Brics membership and expressed China’s willingness to “strengthen cooperation within the cooperative framework”.
Tehran said it “highly values” relations with Beijing and pledged support to Chinese global initiatives.
Beijing has supported the heavily sanctioned state in stepping up its participation in international platforms through the SCO. Iran became the ninth member of the Beijing-led regional group in July.
China also helped broker a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore diplomatic ties between the regional rivals in March.
Saudi and Iranian leaders met on Saturday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unconditional delivery of humanitarian aid.
China signed a 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement with Iran in 2021 to deepen their collaboration in the economy, security, technology and other areas.
Iran has been an important source of China’s crude oil imports, but much of it has been relabelled as originating in countries such as Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman to avoid sanctions, according to the US Energy Information Administration.