Yellen also said that some Chinese investment and financial resources in industries such as green energy could lead to overcapacity.

“We did talk about issues of oversupply that could arise in the future in industries that China is investing in very heavily. And I do consider that a risk,” she told reporters.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that “a green-energy spending spree” in China, to fuel the country’s renewable energy development, was leading to an oversupply of solar components such as polysilicon, whose price on the international market has already fallen by more than 50 per cent since the beginning of the year.

The report noted that China invested around US$80 billion in clean energy production in 2022 and that the abundance of available financing ended up attracting players without expertise in the field, such as a toy manufacturer, a pharmaceutical company and a dairy farmer.

The high volume of Chinese capital available to those looking to enter the sector not only points to the potential risk of a bubble about to burst but is also raising concerns among competitors in Europe, another major market for green technologies.

Yellen also said Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation members discussed the slowdown in the Chinese economy and the global impacts of these trends.

According to her, the figures observed by experts in recent months present “a downside or risk to the economic outlook that could affect many Apec economies that have deep trade relations” with Beijing, albeit less so the United States.

The Treasury secretary emphasised the importance of “responsibly managing the US-China economic relationship” as a central focus of her agenda during the San Francisco summit.

She expressed her intention to foster shared goals with allies and partners in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, while also seeking a robust and stable economic relationship with Beijing.

“Going forward, we hope to build on the foundation we’ve laid to further deepen communication, stabilise the relationship, and make progress on key policy issues,” Yellen said.

“There is hard work ahead of us, but I believe our engagements here have moved us along the right path.”