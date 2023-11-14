‘High concerns’: China demands border security guarantee from Myanmar junta as rebels gain ground
- Myanmese authorities urged to take ‘effective measures’ to ensure stability in the region
- The administration in Naypyidaw is under pressure from forces on three fronts
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning repeated China’s “high concerns” over the conflicts in northern Myanmar.
“We urge the relevant parties in Myanmar to cease fighting as soon as possible,” Mao said in Beijing.
All parties should resolve differences peacefully through dialogue and consultation, she said.
“We also urge the Myanmar side to take practical and effective measures to ensure security and stability along the China-Myanmar border,” Mao said.
An alliance of three ethnic armed forces in Myanmar’s Shan State bordering China’s Yunnan province has launched offensives against the junta troops in the region, claiming “significant wins” in the past few days.
Since the conflict broke out on October 27, China has repeatedly asked for a ceasefire and assurance of border security. The Chinese embassy in Myanmar has also warned Chinese citizens to avoid travelling to conflict areas.
The rebel alliance says one of the objectives of its military operations is to eliminate “criminal syndicates protected by the junta”.
Telecoms scams and online gambling were on the agenda late last month when Chinese Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong visited Myanmar and met General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the State Management Council of Myanmar.
The general said his government would protect Chinese citizens and their property in Myanmar.
The Myanmar junta government is facing its toughest challenge since seizing power in a coup in 2021. In addition to the conflict in Shan state, fighting erupted on two new fronts this week – in the western states of Rakhine and Chin, where the rebel troops are seeking to take control of the border with India.
Myanmar’s military-appointed president, Myint Swe, said last Thursday the country was at risk of breaking apart due to the failure to deal with the insurgency more effectively.