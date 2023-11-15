Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden are set to met at a historic private country house for a one-to-one conversation in an effort to stabilise relations between the two powers.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at 10.45am on Wednesday local time (6.45pm GMT) at Filoli, an estate located in Woodside, California, approximately 40km (25 miles) south of San Francisco, a source told the South China Morning Post.

Xi will be accorded a state visit-level reception by the US side, according to the source, who added that Washington had offered this without being asked.

The estate, which is known for the filming location for the hit 1980s American television drama Dynasty, was established as a private residence in 1917 and was acquired by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1975.