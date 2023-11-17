Apec 2023: China, Japan leaders pledge to ‘coexist peacefully’, manage differences in first meeting in a year
- Xi Jinping tells Fumio Kishida both sides should ‘properly handle differences’
- Relations between the two countries are ‘even more complex’ than US-China ties, observers say
Observers said Xi’s meeting with Kishida was particularly important for both countries, and for regional stability since Beijing’s relations with Tokyo were “even more complex” than the deeply strained Sino-US ties.
China ‘willing to work with Japan to relive spirit’ of 1978 peace treaty
In opening remarks, Xi said both countries should “properly handle differences” and reaffirm their strategic ties, while Kishida said they should work together and “coexist and prosper as neighbours”, despite their differences.
“I want to work with you to create a brighter future for Japan-China ties for the sake of the next generation,” Kishida said. “I am looking forward to frank talks.”
According to Chinese state television, Xi said bilateral ties “have generally maintained a momentum of development”, despite ups and downs over the past 45 years.
“At present, the international situation is intertwined with chaos and events, and risks and challenges emerge one after another,” he said.
“Both sides should grasp the general trend of history … focus on common interests, properly handle differences, abide by the principles set out in the four political documents between China and Japan, reaffirm the positioning of the strategic mutually beneficial relationship and give it new meaning, and strive to build a Sino-Japanese relationship that meets the requirements of the new era,” he was quoted as saying.
Their encounter came a day after Xi, on his first US trip in more than six years, agreed with Biden to steady US-China relations, resume military-to-military communications and cooperate on fentanyl and climate change.
“Against this backdrop, Japan also needs to moderate ties with China,” he said.
“It’s more of a tactical change after China and the US tried to ease their tensions,” he said.
Kishida and Xi last met during the Apec meeting in Bangkok a year ago in what had been the first face-to-face meeting between leaders of the two countries in three years. But despite their intentions to mend ties, relations between the Asian rivals continued to decline, particularly after the Kishida administration unveiled Japan’s new defence strategy in December, setting a more assertive tone for Japan’s China policy.
Chinese imports of Japanese carp halt after authorities fail to renew paperwork
During the Friday meeting, Kishida urged Xi to immediately drop bans on Japanese seafood imports imposed after the Fukushima water release.
“Regarding the discharge of treated … water into the ocean, I strongly demanded a calm response based on scientific evidence and the immediate removal of restrictions on imports of Japanese food products,” Kishida said after the meeting.