South China Sea disputes should not define ties, Philippine leader Marcos tells China’s Xi at Apec
- Ferdinand Marcos Jnr requested Friday’s meeting with Xi Jinping on Apec sidelines to discuss South China Sea issue, Philippine president’s office says
- Run-ins in resource-rich waters have largely marred relations between rival claimants Beijing and Manila, prompting US to renew defence pledge
“But nonetheless, the problems remain and it is something that we will need to continue to communicate to find ways to avoid such incidents,” Marcos told reporters following a meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the Apec summit in San Francisco.
The two leaders met on Friday to seek ways to defuse tensions over territorial rights in the busy waterway, where Philippine and Chinese vessels, including coastguard ships, have clashed in recent months.
The run-ins included two collisions near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in October that each side blamed on the other, with Manila summoning the Chinese ambassador.
Philippines ‘not at war with China’ but says Xi’s sea talks are ‘just for show’
A statement from Marcos’ office said the president had requested Friday’s talks with Xi. The pull-aside meeting at the George R. Moscone Convention Centre, the venue for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, was also attended by Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.
Beijing claims almost the whole of the South China Sea under what it calls its historical “nine-dash line”, and a string of confrontations in the waters rich in oil and fish have largely marred relations with rival claimant Manila.
The Philippines won an arbitral ruling in 2016 that invalidated Chinese claims to strategic reefs and atolls, an outcome rejected by Beijing.
Tensions spiked in August after a stand-off between Chinese and Philippine coastguards near the Second Thomas Shoal, a reef claimed by both countries. The Philippines said its boats resupplying a military base were blocked and one had water cannon fired at it.
Marcos last met Xi when he travelled to Beijing in January. The two leaders then promised to “shift the trajectory [of ties] to a higher gear” and set up direct communication channels to handle tensions in the South China Sea.
“Essentially, we tried to come up with mechanisms to lower the tensions in the South China Sea,” Marcos said on Friday, stressing the need to continue talks.
The Philippines has repeatedly called Chinese tactics in the South China Sea “provocative” and “irresponsible” while Beijing maintains that its actions aim to protect its national sovereignty.
Amid heightened tensions with Beijing, Manila has also pulled closer to the United States, a treaty ally. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin denounced the Chinese “harassment of Philippine vessels” as he met his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro last week in Jakarta on the sidelines of a regional meeting of defence chiefs.
Washington reiterated its backing for Manila following the collisions off the contested shoal, saying it would defend the Philippines if it was attacked in the South China Sea.
Marcos also met US Vice-President Kamala Harris on Thursday. He said they discussed “some of the ways forward” on the South China Sea situation.
According to a White House statement, they also reaffirmed the US-Philippine alliance, discussed efforts to deepen security ties and repeated their pledged to uphold international rules and norms.