Israel-Gaza war: China to host foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries in search for end to conflict
- Representatives from Saudi Arabia and Indonesia will be among those meeting in Beijing this week to try to find a way to ease the fighting
- Middle East envoy Zhai Jun is in the region but yet to meet leaders from either side
Palestine will be represented by Riyad al-Maliki, Saudi Arabia by Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Egypt by Sameh Shoukri, and Jordan by Ayman Safadi during the talks on Monday and Tuesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Sunday.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, will also take part in the talks.
“During the visit, China will engage in in-depth communication and coordination … It will also promote the cooling of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the protection of civilians, and a just settlement of the Palestinian question,” ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a statement.
The visit is one of the most high-profile diplomatic efforts by Beijing since the war in Gaza broke out.
Zhai went to the Middle East last month and was there on the weekend but did not meet any senior officials from Hamas or Israel.
In 2014, Foreign Minister Wang Yi and then Middle East envoy Wu Sike met former Hamas leader Khaled Mashal in Doha, Qatar.
Beijing has repeatedly called for an independent Palestine under the “two-state solution” and protections of the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.
Wang said Israel’s reaction – its attack on Gaza – had “gone beyond” self-defence.
Beijing has not condemned Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians or refer to it as a terrorist organisation.
The announcement about the delegation’s visit came just days after the Israel-Palestine conflict was discussed during talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden in San Francisco.
In remarks aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden would ask Xi for help in supporting Israel’s efforts to subdue Hamas militants, adding that Beijing had “lines of communication in the [Middle East] region in some ways that we don’t”.
Biden landed in Israel on October 25, following the visits to the region by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. So far, no Chinese minister has visited the area.