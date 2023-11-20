Israel-Gaza war: French and Chinese leaders say two-state solution is ‘fundamental’ to ending conflict
- Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron also agree their top priority is to stop things deteriorating further, according to China’s state broadcaster
- Call between the two presidents comes as a delegation from Arab and Muslim-majority states visit Beijing to discuss the crisis
Both “believe that the top priority is to prevent the Palestinian-Israeli situation from deteriorating further, especially from a more serious humanitarian crisis”, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. They also agreed that the two state solution would be the “fundamental way to resolve the cycle of Palestinian-Israeli conflict”.
The French government has yet to release any information about the conversation.
China was the first point on a whistle-stop tour for the diplomats from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia and the Palestinian Authority, as well as representatives of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. They will later visit the other four permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the delegation that Israel must open humanitarian corridors “as soon as possible to prevent a wider humanitarian disaster” and refrain from “collective punishment”.
“We are here to send a clear signal: that is we must immediately stop the fighting and the killings, we must immediately deliver humanitarian supplies to Gaza,” Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said, according to Reuters.
Chinese leaders have pushed for an immediate ceasefire in the region, in contrast to some European and other Western countries that backed Israel’s right to retaliate in self-defence.
“[We] shared deep concern about the situation in the region and explored ways for China and the EU to work together,” Mora wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Last week, during an event in Berlin, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen – who has strongly backed Israel’s position – urged China to do more to end the conflict.
“China states that it is always impartial and favours peaceful solutions, for instance in the Middle East. So, every measure of influence that Beijing has needs to be used to prevent further escalation, and to work on the day after.
“China clearly aspires to play more of a global role. And this new role should come with more responsibility, not less, for global peace and security,” she said.
“[China] is happy to see more French products entering the Chinese market, welcomes more French companies to invest in China, and hopes that France will … provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for enterprises to invest,” Xi said, according to CCTV.
Investigations are also in the works over alleged Chinese dumping of titanium dioxide and mobile access equipment used in the construction maintenance sector. Other investigations have been mooted for sectors such as medical devices, solar photovoltaic equipment, metals and wind turbines.
Xi also urged his French counterpart to push the relationship in a positive direction.
“Facing the current chaotic world, China and the EU should remain partners of mutually beneficial cooperation. It is hoped that France will play a constructive role in promoting the positive development of China-EU relations,” he said.