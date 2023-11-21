Vice-Premier Ding Xuexiang pushes plan for stronger China-Russia investment and financing ties
- Ding, the Communist Party’s sixth-ranked official, urges support for companies in the two countries during meeting with Russian deputy prime minister
- Russian official is in Beijing to take part in commission aimed at reducing trade barriers between the two sides and promoting non-energy projects
In October, Russian grain exporter Food Export Trade reportedly signed a 12-year contract worth US$26 billion to supply China with 70 million tonnes (77 million tons) of grain, legumes and oilseed.
“China is willing to work with Russia to … continue to tap the potential of investment cooperation between the two countries, promote practical cooperation to achieve new results, and continuously enrich the new era of China and Russia,” Ding said, according to state news agency Xinhua.
Belousov is travelling with a delegation that also includes representatives of Russia’s economic development ministry, industry and trade ministry, state-owned investment company VEB.RF and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which finances companies in high-growth sectors. Heads of companies and business associations also took part.
According to Russian news agency Tass, Belousov reaffirmed that bilateral relations were “built on a solid foundation of reciprocity, respect, equality and trust, non-interference in internal affairs, facilitation of each other’s development and prosperity”.
Belousov, who previously served as an economic assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that “despite the difficult foreign economic situation”, China-Russia relations had reached an “unprecedentedly high level” and continued to develop “in all areas”.
On Monday, Belousov also held a meeting with the heads of Chinese companies who serve on a Russian-Chinese advisory committee under the intergovernmental commission. The commission is in its 10th year of operation.