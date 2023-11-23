China’s top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that now is an important time to move the relationship with Japan forward based on what has been achieved so far, according to Japanese reports.

Wang was speaking at a meeting with a Japanese delegation in Beijing, and also noted that this year was the 45th anniversary of the conclusion of their nations’ bilateral friendship treaty, according to the Kyodo news agency.

He added that the mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries had been reaffirmed during a recent meeting between the two countries’ leaders and pointed to a healthy and stable development.

The Japanese delegation’s two-day trip is being led by the head of the junior partner in Japan’s ruling coalition, Natsuo Yamaguchi, the leader of the Komeito Party, who is on a mission to build on momentum following a recent meeting between the leaders of the two nations during the Apec summit in San Francisco.

It is Yamaguchi’s first visit to China in four years, as he seeks to further ease strained bilateral relations between Tokyo and Beijing.