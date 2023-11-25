The brief post did not offer details on how long the drills would last, their exact location or the number of troops involved.

“[Our] troops are always prepared to respond to various unexpected situations and are determined to safeguard [China’s] national sovereignty, border stability, and the safety of people’s lives and property,” a spokesman was quoted as saying on the command’s official WeChat social media account.

The “real combat training”, taking place on the Chinese side of the border, aims to test the “rapid mobilising, border sealing, and fire strike [capabilities]” of the People’s Liberation Army, its Southern Theatre Command said.

The rare joint exercises come amid fears of China’s border security being threatened as a coordinated offensive by northern rebel groups has the Myanmese junta facing its toughest challenge since seizing power in a military coup in 2021.

The last time China carried out a live-fire military exercise at the Myanmar border was in March 2017, weeks after at least 30 people were killed in an attack by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) rebel group in Laukkai, capital of the restive Kokang region in northern Shan state.

The drills also come two days after a convoy of trucks carrying goods from China went up in flames at a bilateral trade terminal in Shan, which borders China’s southwestern Yunnan province.

In a statement on Friday, the Myanmese information ministry said 120 trucks carrying household, consumer goods and building materials had been destroyed in the “terrorist act” carried out by rebel groups on Thursday morning.

Armed resistance groups including the Kokang-based MNDAA used drones to drop bombs on the non-military target, the ministry said.

Smoke rises as a convoy of trucks burns near the Myanmar-China border on Thursday. Photo: Via Reuters

The MNDAA is part of the “Three Brotherhood Alliance” in Shan state with two other rebel groups that has taken control of many places in northern Myanmar.

The ministry statement did not offer details on any casualties.

The Post has reached out to the Chinese embassy in Myanmar for comment.

China has urged Myanmar to guarantee safety and stability at the border, with the junta continuing to lose ground since the armed conflict with the rebel groups broke out on October 27.

Beijing was highly concerned about the worsening situation, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said last week, while calling for an end to the fighting as soon as possible.

Her remarks came after the Three Brotherhood Alliance hailed “significant wins” in recent weeks.

The Chinese embassy has also warned citizens against travelling to troubled areas.

Resource-rich Myanmar offers many strategic and business opportunities for China, which has pushed on with its Belt and Road Initiative there, including the development of a cross-border economic corridor, despite international sanctions on the junta. Myanmar’s unsettled domestic situation, however, has been a constant worry.