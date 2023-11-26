Beijing rebukes Washington after warning off US warship in South China Sea

“The serious violation of China’s sovereignty and security by the United States is further iron proof that it is pursuing ‘navigation hegemony’ and creating ‘militarisation of the South China Sea’,” command spokesman Tian Junli said.

“It fully proves that the United States is an out-and-out ‘security risk creator of the South China Sea’, and the ‘biggest disrupter’ of peace and stability in the South China Sea.

“Troops in the theatre remain on high alert at all times and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and peace and stability in the South China Sea.”

The US Navy’s Seventh Fleet confirmed that the USS Hopper guided missile destroyer sailed near the Paracel Islands under “international law”, saying its operation was regular and safe.

“US forces operate in the South China Sea on a daily basis, as they have for more than a century. They routinely operate in close coordination with like-minded allies and partners that share our commitment to uphold a free and open international order that promotes security and prosperity,” the Seventh Fleet said.

“All of our operations are conducted safely, professionally, and in accordance with customary international law. The operations demonstrate that the United States will fly, sail, and operate wherever international law allows – regardless of the location of excessive maritime claims and regardless of current events.”

The operation came as the United States and the Philippines wrapped up three days of joint patrols near Taiwan, prompting strong condemnation from Beijing, which also organised live-fire drills in the area last week.

The encounter near the Paracels was the first in the area between the US and China since the presidents of the two countries met in San Francisco in a broader effort to manage rising tensions between the two powers.

The summit between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden on November 15 yielded agreements to resume top-level military-to-military communications, including telephone communications between theatre commands.

The US has been normalising military activities in the South China Sea, often keeping Beijing on high alert and occasionally resulting in dangerous encounters.

Last month, a Chinese J-11 fighter jet came within three metres (10 feet) of a US B-52 strategic bomber over the South China Sea, almost causing a “collision”, according to the US military.

The US has also teamed up with its Indo-Pacific allies for joint military operations to tackle what it calls an “increasingly assertive” Beijing in the region.

The Saturday operation by the USS Hopper coincided with three-day joint patrols by Australia and the Philippines in the South China Sea.

Manila has been at the forefront of tensions with Beijing in the contested waters, and encounters between the two have increased near disputed islands such as the Second Thomas Shoal and Scarborough Shoal.