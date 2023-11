China and Japan aim to open more lines of communication following talks on the weekend between the countries’ top diplomats.

In a meeting in the South Korean city of Busan on Saturday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa agreed to hold the China-Japan strategic dialogue, which has not taken place since early 2020.

They also agreed to carry out regular consultations between diplomatic authorities and bilateral security talks.

The meeting – the first between the two ministers since Kamikawa assumed the post in September – took place a day before they were expected to hold talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin to try to revive a summit of the Asian powerhouses that was last held in 2019.

The meeting also came less than a fortnight after the leaders of the two countries reached a consensus to to pursue mutually beneficial relations.