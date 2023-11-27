Cop28: China and US to hold summit on methane, non-CO2 greenhouse gases
- The two leading carbon emitters will team up at UN climate conference to strengthen cooperation as Beijing and Washington aim to stabilise ties
- The news follows US-China pledge earlier this month to step up joint action to fight global warming
Xia Yingxian, director of the environment ministry’s department of climate change and deputy head of China’s delegation to the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (Cop28), told news outlet The Paper on Monday that China hoped to join all parties to push for a successful “global stocktake” – an evaluation of progress on climate action at the global level.
“Under the frame of the statements, China and the US will develop specific cooperative plans and projects focusing on energy transition, methane and other non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gases and the circular economy,” Xia said.
“In 2022, China decreased its carbon intensity by over 51 per cent, compared with 2005 levels, with non-fossil energy accounting for 17.5 per cent of energy consumption,” he said.
“As of June, the number of new energy vehicles in the country reached 16.2 million, and more than half of the world’s new energy vehicles are being driven in China.”
Xia also stressed cooperation with international society, saying China would continue its South-South cooperation and help developing countries with the construction of low-carbon zones and other projects designed to mitigate and adapt to climate change.
After wrapping up talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in California earlier this month, US climate envoy John Kerry said Beijing was “serious” about its climate change efforts and plans to scale up clean energy.
He said China, despite its coal-dependent power system, was building more renewable energy plants than the rest of the world combined, echoing reports that the country was shoring up its position as the world leader in renewable power.