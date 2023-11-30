His role as the executive vice-chairman of the National Committee on US-China Relations “demonstrated his unwavering commitment to fostering understanding and cooperation between the two nations”, said Steve Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China relations.

Kissinger, renowned for his historic role in opening China up to the US, was a pivotal figure in shaping US-China relations.

Orlins fondly recalled Kissinger’s last public appearance at the committee’s annual gala just five weeks ago. “He spoke with great courage and wisdom. The audience was mesmerised and you could hear a pin drop,” Orlins said.

Kissinger’s influence extended beyond his public service. His book On China is considered essential reading for those seeking to understand the complexities of China. “We will miss his willingness to share his wisdom with us and his sage advice,” Orlins said.

Robert Daly, director of the Washington-based Wilson Centre Kissinger Institute on China and the US, referred to Henry Kissinger as “one of the last giants”.

He lauded him as “one of the architects of a relationship that changed the world” and commended his pivotal role in uniting “two nations in the midst of a Cold War”.

“Toward the end of his life, [he] warned that the United States and PRC [China] were in the foothills of a new cold war. He was distressed and alarmed by the arc of the relationship and tireless in his efforts to avoid conflict between the superpowers,” Daly said.

“There is now no one who has his credibility in Beijing and Washington – no one who can shuttle between Beijing and Washington, sit with national leaders and command their attention as Dr Kissinger could.”

Xie Feng, China’s ambassador the US, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that he was “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of Kissinger’s death.

“History will remember what the centenarian had contributed to China-US relations, and he will always remain alive in the hearts of the Chinese people as a most valued old friend,” he wrote.

In a statement posted by the Richard Nixon Foundation, the former president’s daughters Tricia Nixon Cox and Julie Nixon Eisenhower described Kissinger as “one of America’s most skilled diplomats”.

US Special envoy Henry Kissinger meets China’s Prime Minister Zhou Enlai in Beijing in July 1971.

They said he helped negotiate an end to the war in Vietnam and stood firm with their father’s commitment to free American prisoners of war as well as playing “an important role in the historic opening of China and in advancing detente with the Soviet Union, bold initiatives which initiated the beginning of the end of the Cold War”.

“Henry Kissinger will be long remembered for his many achievements in advancing the cause of peace. But it was his character that we will never forget,” the statement said.

Although a controversial figure in Latin America and Southeast Asia, where he was directly involved in wars and coups d’état, Kissinger was a respected adviser to both major political parties in the United States.

Dinners and celebrations in his honour were attended by members of Congress and officials from various administrations. Many presidents, from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, sought his advice on how to proceed with delicate diplomatic relations with Beijing.

The American diplomat was also highly respected by the Chinese leadership, who would receive him with state honours – even after decades away from the White House.

A gala dinner hosted by the National Committee on US-China Relations in October, for instance, was attended by Xie Feng, the Chinese ambassador to Washington, who read out a letter sent by Chinese President Xi Jinping in celebration of Kissinger’s centenary.

Members of the US delegation pose with hosts on Great Wall of China on October 22, 1971. US national security adviser Henry Kissinger is front left, standing with China’s acting foreign minister Ji Pengfei. Photo: White House via CNP/Getty Images

Kissinger was “a trailblazer and icebreaker”, Xi said, extending his “warmest congratulations” for his centenary.

In a brief report on Kissinger’s death on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported that he visited China more than 100 times.