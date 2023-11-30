China calls for ceasefire, UN peace conference to end Israel-Gaza conflict

The day marks November 29, 1947, when the General Assembly adopted the resolution that provided for the establishment of two states in Palestine. It is traditionally used to draw attention to the unresolved question of a Palestinian state.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the UN in honour of the day and said China would continue to uphold “justice and righteousness” on the question of Palestine and actively promote peace and dialogue.

He also promised that China would continue to provide humanitarian and development assistance to the Palestinian people.

According to the position paper, titled Resolving the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict, the Security Council should play an “active and constructive role” on the question of Palestine.

The Security Council should also demand a comprehensive ceasefire and end to the fighting, as well as work for the de-escalation of the conflict and cool down the situation as soon as possible, it said.

The paper also urged the UN body to help restore the two-state solution, based on the 1967 border, which would create a state for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip alongside Israel, with east Jerusalem as its capital.

In the position paper, China also called for a “broad-based, authoritative and effective” international peace conference, led and organised by the UN “as soon as possible”.

The conference should formulate a concrete timetable and road map for the implementation of the two-state solution and facilitate a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the question of Palestine, it said.

China used its turn in the rotating council presidency to successfully push for the adoption of resolution 2712 on November 15, calling for “urgent and extended” humanitarian corridors throughout Gaza “to save and protect civilian lives”.

03:02 Xi Jinping calls for Gaza ceasefire, says two-state solution only option for lasting regional peace Xi Jinping calls for Gaza ceasefire, says two-state solution only option for lasting regional peace

Foreign minister Wang Yi arrived in New York on Wednesday to chair a high-level Security Council meeting on the Israel-Gaza war, which he described as “the most pressing issue” facing the council.

Speaking after the meeting, Wang said it was held in response to the strong demands of the international community.

It was also endorsed by Arab and Muslim states in a sideline meeting with senior officials from Qatar, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, and United Arab Emirates, he said.

Wang said China’s stance on the war in Gaza was “clear and firm” while “highly aligned” with the Arab and Muslim world.

“We appreciate the temporary truce agreement that Qatar and Egypt facilitated … China will cooperate closely with all sides, encourage a more proactive and effective Security Council, and be more attentive to the calls from the Arab and Muslim countries,” he told his counterparts.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Thursday to extend their truce by at least one more day, minutes before it was due to expire.

The deadliest conflict between Israel and Hamas was sparked when the militant group attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostages, according to Israel.

Israel’s retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 14,000 residents and over 100 UN workers, according to the Gaza health ministry.