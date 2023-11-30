China, Turkmenistan vow to strengthen cooperation on energy and security
- At a meeting in Ashgabat, Chinese vice-premier says relations have taken a ‘significant leap’
- It comes as Beijing is trying to step up ties with its neighbours in resource-rich Central Asia
Ding told a meeting of the China-Turkmenistan Cooperation Committee that the countries had complementary strengths and mutual interests.
EU will not ‘push’ Russia out of Central Asia, says Russian foreign minister
“China is a trusted friend and partner to Turkmenistan,” Ding said.
“Both sides should utilise their complementary strengths, explore the potential for cooperation, and continue to deepen and expand cooperation in key areas,” said Ding, a member of the ruling Communist Party’s powerful Politburo Standing Committee.
He said the two sides should focus on increasing economic, trade and investment cooperation, and continue to deepen cooperation on natural gas.
On Wednesday, China and Turkmenistan also agreed to “continue to expand security cooperation, further deepen counterterrorism cooperation and jointly combat the ‘three forces’,” according to a Chinese statement. Beijing often uses “three forces” to refer to terrorism, separatism and religious extremism in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and Central Asia.
Turkmenistan – a landlocked former Soviet state – has an estimated 265 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves and is China’s top natural gas supplier. It has pumped 30 per cent of its gas to China through pipelines in the region since 2009.
Wednesday’s meeting in Turkmenistan was the sixth held under the bilateral cooperation commitment, which is co-chaired by vice-premiers of the two countries. The first gathering was in 2010.
Earlier this week, Ding – a close aide of Xi and the top decision maker on climate change policy – also co-chaired a China-Kazakhstan cooperation meeting in Astana.
Ding met top Kazakh leaders including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and the two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation on everything from trade, energy, transport and logistics to science, culture, environmental protection, tourism and water management.