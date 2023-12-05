A Ghanaian court has sentenced a Chinese national to prison for illegal gold mining in the West African nation, her lawyer said on Monday, ending a case that started in 2017 and shed light on Chinese involvement in the activity.

The court in the capital Accra sentenced Aisha Huang to four and a half years imprisonment and a fine of 48,000 Ghanaian cedis (US$4,000) for running an illegal mining operation, Huang’s lawyer Hope Agboado told Reuters.

Huang, who could not be reached for comment, initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to guilty as the trial progressed.