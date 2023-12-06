China sees great potential and room for growth in ties with Mexico, Wang Yi tells visiting foreign minister
- In meeting with Alicia Barcena in Beijing, China’s foreign minister says two sides should ‘all-round exchanges and cooperation’ in several areas
- On Tuesday, Wang Yi also talked with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, telling him ‘China’s development is a growing force for world peace’
In a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang emphasised the huge potential for China-Mexico cooperation and said the two sides should “advance all-round exchanges and cooperation” on the economy, trade, people-to-people cultural exchanges and other fields, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout.
Wang and Barcena agreed on the importance of the October visit, according to a Mexican foreign ministry readout.
The two countries will also monitor the production chain and exchange information about the illegal use of these substances.
Drug control is an important part of China-Mexico cooperation, and the White House has also sought to work with Mexico and China to halt the flow of fentanyl into the United States.
Wang said on Tuesday that China and Mexico – as major developing countries – should strengthen multilateral coordination, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and jointly address global challenges.
Wang told Cameron the two sides should “maintain dialogue and communication, enhance coordination and deepen cooperation” in the face of complex international situations and global challenges, according to a Chinese statement.
“China’s development is a growing force for world peace and a strengthening factor for the stability of the international community,” he said.