Wang and Barcena agreed on the importance of the October visit, according to a Mexican foreign ministry readout.

Influx of Chinese migrants on hazardous Central American route to reach US

In a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang emphasised the huge potential for China-Mexico cooperation and said the two sides should “advance all-round exchanges and cooperation” on the economy, trade, people-to-people cultural exchanges and other fields, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout.

The two countries will also monitor the production chain and exchange information about the illegal use of these substances.

Drug control is an important part of China-Mexico cooperation, and the White House has also sought to work with Mexico and China to halt the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

Washington has accused China of supplying precursor chemicals that have resulted in a sharp surge in fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

In October, it imposed fentanyl-related sanctions against 28 individuals and businesses, a move Beijing criticised while saying the crisis was a problem rooted in the US.

Nonetheless, the two countries struck a deal last month during the meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, where Beijing and Washington agreed to work together on narcotics control. China urged its chemical companies to curtail production and shipments of the materials used to produce fentanyl.

Xi also met Mexican leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit last month, where they agreed to combat illegal drug trafficking between their countries and expand trade and investment.

Wang said on Tuesday that China and Mexico – as major developing countries – should strengthen multilateral coordination, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and jointly address global challenges.

On the same day, Wang also held phone talks with David Cameron , the former British prime minister and new foreign secretary.

Wang told Cameron the two sides should “maintain dialogue and communication, enhance coordination and deepen cooperation” in the face of complex international situations and global challenges, according to a Chinese statement.

Wang said his country opposed unilateral sanctions and trade protectionism, addign he hoped Britain could establish a “correct understanding” of China.

“China’s development is a growing force for world peace and a strengthening factor for the stability of the international community,” he said.