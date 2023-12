China vows to strengthen cooperation with Mexico and relations have great potential and room for development, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Mexican counterpart Alicia Barcena.

In a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang emphasised the huge potential for China-Mexico cooperation and said the two sides should “advance all-round exchanges and cooperation” on the economy, trade, people-to-people cultural exchanges and other fields, according to a Chinese foreign ministry readout.

A China-Mexico working group was established when a Mexican delegation visited China in October. They agreed to jointly combat the trafficking of precursor chemicals used to make synthetic drugs and fentanyl

Wang and Barcena agreed on the importance of the October visit, according to a Mexican foreign ministry readout.