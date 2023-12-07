During US President Joe Biden’s visit to Vietnam in September, Hanoi lifted its ties with Washington to the level of “comprehensive strategic partnership”, putting it on equal diplomatic status with Beijing.

Vietnam also elevated its relationship with Japan to the same level two weeks ago.

“China and Vietnam are both socialist countries and are both promoting reforms and innovations that fit into our respective national conditions,” Wang told a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.

He added it was in the common interests of both sides to strengthen solidarity and friendship and deepen cooperation, which is “conducive to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region as well as the world”.

During his trip, Xi will meet Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong, as well as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the foreign ministry.

In addition to maritime issues, Xi’s agenda will focus on cooperation in political matters, security, practical and multilateral areas of cooperation and improving public opinion.

03:13 Joe Biden says US and Vietnam ‘deepening cooperation’ Joe Biden says US and Vietnam ‘deepening cooperation’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Hanoi last week to pave the way for Xi’s visit. Wang and his Vietnamese counterparts agreed to upgrade the rail link across their border and improve trade connections.

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao also visited Vietnam in late November and promoted “higher quality development of the trade and economic relationship”.

China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner and a major foreign investor. Many international manufacturers, including Chinese companies, have moved parts of their supply chains to the Southeast Asian country against the backdrop of US-China trade tensions and geopolitical rivalry.

Vietnam is considered a critical part of the US Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China’s growing influence in the region. Biden’s visit to Vietnam included discussions on bilateral security cooperation. He also announced deals on semiconductors and rare earth minerals , which are at the core of Washington’s sour ties with Beijing.

Despite growing economic ties between China and Vietnam and friendly relations between their ruling communist parties, the countries also have unresolved disputes in the South China Sea.

The two countries fought a brief war over the Paracel Islands in 1974 and another military skirmish in the Spratly Islands in 1988.

A more recent dispute happened in May, when a Chinese survey vessel and its escorts were accused of violating Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone.