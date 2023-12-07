Xi to visit Vietnam for first time in 6 years as China, US compete for influence in Southeast Asian nation
- Chinese president and Vietnamese leaders will discuss upgrading bilateral relations, and talks will also highlight maritime issues
- Despite growing trade ties, Beijing and Hanoi have unresolved disputes in the South China Sea
Supply chains headline China-Vietnam talks as US vies for influence
Vietnam also elevated its relationship with Japan to the same level two weeks ago.
“China and Vietnam are both socialist countries and are both promoting reforms and innovations that fit into our respective national conditions,” Wang told a press conference in Beijing on Thursday.
He added it was in the common interests of both sides to strengthen solidarity and friendship and deepen cooperation, which is “conducive to maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in the region as well as the world”.
During his trip, Xi will meet Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong, as well as Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, according to the foreign ministry.
In addition to maritime issues, Xi’s agenda will focus on cooperation in political matters, security, practical and multilateral areas of cooperation and improving public opinion.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Hanoi last week to pave the way for Xi’s visit. Wang and his Vietnamese counterparts agreed to upgrade the rail link across their border and improve trade connections.
Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao also visited Vietnam in late November and promoted “higher quality development of the trade and economic relationship”.
China is Vietnam’s largest trading partner and a major foreign investor. Many international manufacturers, including Chinese companies, have moved parts of their supply chains to the Southeast Asian country against the backdrop of US-China trade tensions and geopolitical rivalry.
Few options left for Beijing in South China Sea after Camp David summit
Despite growing economic ties between China and Vietnam and friendly relations between their ruling communist parties, the countries also have unresolved disputes in the South China Sea.
The two countries fought a brief war over the Paracel Islands in 1974 and another military skirmish in the Spratly Islands in 1988.
A more recent dispute happened in May, when a Chinese survey vessel and its escorts were accused of violating Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone.