Chinese and Russian police chiefs meet as Beijing casts wider law enforcement net
- China is building security alliance with friendly countries to help with extradition and crack down on cross-border crime, observers say
- Meeting between Chinese public security minister and Russian counterpart shows the two sides are accelerating cooperation, according to analyst
Chinese Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong met Russian Minister of Internal Affairs Vladimir Kolokoltsev on Tuesday in Beijing, state-run news agency Xinhua reported. Wang is also a state councillor – a senior ranking in China’s cabinet.
Xinhua said Kolokoltsev expressed willingness to deepen bilateral exchanges and cooperation to safeguard the security and stability of the two countries.
According to the Russian internal affairs ministry, Kolokoltsev said despite the turbulent geopolitical situation and unprecedented pressure from Western sanctions, ties between Russia and China were becoming stronger and more reliable.
Wang presented Kolokoltsev with the Great Wall of China medal for his work on cooperation between the two agencies, according to the Russian statement.
The award is given to foreign dignitaries who make significant contributions to security collaborations.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi begins 4-day Russia visit for security talks
The Russian minister complained about Western countries’ attempts to restrict Moscow from using Interpol’s information channels to search for criminals.
He thanked China for assisting in obtaining information relevant to the investigation of criminal cases through Interpol channels and praised the effectiveness of the cooperation efforts.
The ministers also discussed migration issues and expressed their intention to intensify cooperation in this area.
Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.
Beijing and Moscow agreed to deepen their military and security cooperation during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia in March.
3 more Chinese companies added to US import ban over Uygur forced labour
“Just look at how many security talks China has engaged in with its neighbours in recent months,” he said.
“Wang Yi and Wang Xiaohong have been busy talking to Russia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and others, urging these friendly neighbours to assist Beijing in its crackdown on cross-border crime, especially telecoms scams, a crime many Chinese fall victim to.”
A Tsinghua University security researcher concurred. “Beijing is trying to build an extended security and law enforcement alliance with countries that are friendly with China.
“That way, China can better extradite those who have committed crimes in China or harmed Chinese citizens,” said the researcher, who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorised to speak to overseas media.
Following the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Beijing on Thursday, top diplomat Wang Yi called for a safe environment for the development of countries in the Lancang-Mekong basin – a grouping that includes China, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.
He also called for a crackdown on cross-border crime in the region, especially phone fraud and online gambling.