US bars imports from 3 more Chinese companies over Uygur forced labour

The list restricts the import of goods tied to what the US government has characterised as an ongoing genocide of minorities in China’s Xinjiang region.

The companies – which produce everything from sugar to network transformers to yarn – will be added to the Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act Entity List, said a posting in the Federal Register.

The addition of Cofco Sugar Holding, Sichuan Jingweida Technology Group and Anhui Xinya New Materials will bring the total number of companies on the list to 30.

Since June 2022, US Customs and Border Protection has reviewed over 6,000 shipments valued at more than US$2 billion as a result of the Uygur Forced Labour Protection Act, which was signed into law in 2021, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

The act denies entry to goods from listed companies unless they can prove they were not produced with or tied to forced labour.

“The Department of Homeland Security remains committed to eradicating the use of forced labour and holding organisations accountable for their human rights abuses,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

US officials believe Chinese authorities have established labour camps for Uygurs and other Muslim minority groups in China’s western Xinjiang region. Beijing denies any abuses.

The US said the three companies added to the list worked with government programmes to transfer persecuted minorities to work at their facilities.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In September, after three other companies were added to the list, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson called allegations of forced labour in Xinjiang “the lie of the century.”

Cofco Sugar is one of the largest sugar traders in China and also produces and exports tomato paste. Headquartered in Xinjiang, it is part of the Cofco Group.

Jingweida Technology in Sichuan Province produces transformers, network and radio frequency filters, and other devices.

Anhui Xinya New Materials produces fibre yarns and other textiles.

Cofco and Jingweida Technology did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Xinya New Materials could not immediately be reached.