Philippines accuses China of using water cannons to obstruct its vessels in South China Sea

“China urges the Philippines to stop its maritime infringements and provocations, meet China halfway, return to the right track of dialogue and consultation to properly resolve differences, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea,” the embassy said.

According to the Chinese embassy, Huang Xilian filed “solemn representations and strong protests” when he met Philippine foreign undersecretary Theresa Lazaro on Monday and stressed that China had “indisputable sovereignty” over islands in the South China Sea.

In one incident on Saturday, Manila’s National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea accused Chinese coastguard ships of firing water cannons at its vessels while conducting a routine resupply and rotation vessel. The task force called China’s actions “illegal” and called for Beijing to halt its “aggressive activities”.

A similar face-off took place a day later, with the Philippines saying China’s coastguard “harassed, blocked and executed dangerous manoeuvres” on its civilian supply ships. China again used water cannons, according to Manila, causing damage to several vessels.

“The systematic and consistent manner in which the People’s Republic of China carries out these illegal and irresponsible actions puts into question and significant doubt the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue,” the task force said in a statement.

However, the China Coast Guard said it had taken “control measures” against Philippine vessels in both incidents, adding on Sunday that one of Manila’s ships “ignored multiple serious warnings” and took a sudden turn in an “unprofessional and dangerous way”.

It accused the vessel of “deliberately colliding” with a coastguard ship, resulting in a scratch on the hull.

Asked about the incident on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said China had taken “necessary enforcement measures” against a Philippine vessel which “dangerously rammed” a Chinese coastguard ship.

She described China’s actions as “professional, restrained, justified and legitimate”, said the Philippines had “stirred up trouble” in the South China Sea and accused Manila of spreading disinformation over the incidents.

“We once again urge the Philippines to stop infringing on China’s sovereignty and making provocative moves, stop groundlessly attacking and smearing China, and avoid undermining peace and stability in the South China Sea,” she said.

The clashes over the weekend were the latest in a string of maritime confrontations between the two Asian nations in the South China Sea.

Scarborough Shoal has been a focal point of heightened tensions, after the Philippines carried out a “special operation” in September to remove a floating barrier installed by China.

Confrontations also flared near the Second Thomas Shoal – a submerged reef that is part of the contested Spratly Islands, known in China as the Nansha Islands.

The United States – a long-time ally of the Philippines – on Sunday backed Manila, saying China’s actions showed a “reckless disregard” for international law and the safety and livelihoods of Filipinos.

“Obstructing supply lines to this long-standing outpost and interfering with lawful Philippines maritime operations undermines regional stability,” said Matthew Miller, a spokesman for the US State Department.

“The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of these dangerous and unlawful actions.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao said on Monday that the maritime disputes in the South China Sea were between China and the Philippines, and no third party was in a position to interfere.

“The US, out of selfish geopolitical calculations, has for some time been conniving at, emboldening and supporting the Philippines’ infringement and provocation in the South China Sea,” she said.